Remembering F C Kohli

IIIT-H to observe his birth anniversary as FC Kohli Day

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 15, 2021

The Kohli Centre on Intelligent Systems (KCIS) at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) will observe March 19, the birth anniversary of late Faqir Chand Kohli, as FC Kohli Day.

Considered to be the father of Indian IT industry, FC Kohli visited the centre a few years ago and shared his vision for the IT industry.

The centre will conduct a special programme on that day, remembering his contributions to the IT industry.

S Ramadorai, former CEO of TCS, and Raj Reddy, Carnegie Mellon University, would address a virtual event on March 19.

“The online event will also include an interactive session with chess champion Viswanathan Anand and live interactive research demos by IIIT-H students,” PJ Narayanan, Director of IIIT-H, said in a statement on Monday.

Published on March 15, 2021
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
