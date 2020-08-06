IIIT-H’s one-week course on online teaching for college faculty

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
With teachers and schools finding it difficult to adjust to online mode of teaching, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) will conduct a Certificate Course later this month for college faculty on online teaching.
The seven-day online course, which will happen between August 17 – 23 August, is priced at ₹5,000.
It will cover basic models for online pedagogy. It will include approaches for preparing and delivering engaging online lectures, tools and skills required for recording lecture videos and creating interactive content on popular learning management systems.
It will also offer tips for facilitating collaboration and discussions among students, besides presenting them with various evaluation and grading methods.
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced colleges and other educational institutes to shift to online mode of teaching as they could not hold classes in the traditional school setup.
PJ Narayanan, Director of IIIT-H, has said that online has become the mainline in the education sector. “As educational institutions across the country embrace online teaching, the approaches, pedagogy models, techniques, tips and tricks are still elusive,” he said.
“When the lockdown was announced in March, without losing any time we switched to online and completed the semester in time, with 100 courses conducted by 80 faculty. All their experiences were distilled into an internal course for our faculty that ran in July,” he said.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...