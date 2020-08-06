IIIT-H’s one-week course on online teaching for college faculty

With teachers and schools finding it difficult to adjust to online mode of teaching, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) will conduct a Certificate Course later this month for college faculty on online teaching.

The seven-day online course, which will happen between August 17 – 23 August, is priced at ₹5,000.

It will cover basic models for online pedagogy. It will include approaches for preparing and delivering engaging online lectures, tools and skills required for recording lecture videos and creating interactive content on popular learning management systems.

It will also offer tips for facilitating collaboration and discussions among students, besides presenting them with various evaluation and grading methods.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced colleges and other educational institutes to shift to online mode of teaching as they could not hold classes in the traditional school setup.

PJ Narayanan, Director of IIIT-H, has said that online has become the mainline in the education sector. “As educational institutions across the country embrace online teaching, the approaches, pedagogy models, techniques, tips and tricks are still elusive,” he said.

“When the lockdown was announced in March, without losing any time we switched to online and completed the semester in time, with 100 courses conducted by 80 faculty. All their experiences were distilled into an internal course for our faculty that ran in July,” he said.