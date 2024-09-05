Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) launched its paediatric dose of India’s first indigenous Hepatitis A vaccine, Havisure, on Thursday.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus, which predominantly affects children and can lead to severe health complications. Vaccination is the most cost-effective, yet efficient, method to prevent the disease.
“We are delighted to introduce the pediatric dose of Havisure, the first indigenously-developed Hepatitis A vaccine in India. IIL is the single-largest contributor to the self-sufficiency of vaccines in the country,’‘ K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, said in a release on Thursday.
“The launch of Havisure reinforces IIL’s long-standing commitment to innovation and public health, solidifying its position as the only company in India to develop an indigenous Hepatitis A vaccine, available in both 0.5 ml and 1 ml dosage forms for paediatric and adult use, respectively,’‘ he added.
