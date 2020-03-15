News

IIM-Kozhikode annual convocation postponed

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 15, 2020 Published on March 15, 2020

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has postponed its annual convocation due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The two-day ceremony was to begin from April 3 with a pre-convocation cultural night for students, families and the IIMK community, followed by the main ceremony, the next day.

In a statement, Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said “Considering that the World Health Organisation has recently declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and the advisories issued by the Health Ministries advocate avoiding public gatherings, we have taken the decision to postpone Convocation 2020 scheduled for April 3 and 4, indefinitely. We will be announcing the new dates for the convocation to the students in due course of time.”

A total of 663 students from various programmes of IIM-K were expected to be awarded degrees at the 22nd annual convocation.

