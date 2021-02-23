IIM Kozhikode registers 100 per cent placements

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, has witnessed 100 per cent placements for the 459 students participating in the process, with offers being rolled out by 137 recruiters, a 4.6 per cent increase compared to last year.
The mean salary stands at ₹22.5 lakh per annum while the median salary is at ₹20 LPA. The top 50 per cent of the students bagged an average CTC of ₹28.9 LPA, an 8.1 per cent increase from last year.
Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said “This is a testimony to the resilience and competence of our students, alumni, faculty and administration. 2020-21 will go down as a year of true achievement in the 25-year history of IIM Kozhikode. The competitive nature of the students and dynamic curriculum designed by the foremost thought leaders of the country give a cutting edge to our overall efforts to impart quality education and stay relevant with changing times.”
Accenture Strategy, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, Bain & Co, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, Cognizant Business Consulting, Citi Bank, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Everest Industries, EY, EXL Analytics, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Microsoft, Nomura, Pidilite, PwC, Reliance, RPG, Samsung, TAS and Tata Sky were amongst the major recruiters.
Bajaj Finserv, BlackRock, Equirus Capital, Franklin Templeton, Indigo, L'Oreal, Marsh India, Michael Page and Paytm were among the 51 new recruiters who participated in the process this year.
A statement issued here said that 32.7 per cent of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season, which is a 12.5 per cent increase from last year.
The BFSI cluster also witnessed impressive growth. This year, 21.5 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector.
IIMK maintains its legacy of offer in the most sought-after Sales & Marketing opportunities with around 15.25 per cent of offers. The holistic pedagogy at IIMK continues to be supported by organisations with over 13.8 per cent offers made for General Management and Operations roles, according to the statement. The Institute has also secured offers from start-ups and e-commerce firms.
