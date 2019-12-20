News

IIPM management fest on food sector

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) in partnership with ITC and Stalwarts Agronomics Pvt Ltd organised a two day national management fest — Bueno Festa — for food sector at its campus in Bengaluru on December 19 and 20.

An open interactive session with 16 industry executives and CEOs from companies such as ITC, Himalaya, Bisleri International and Keyne Bioscience, was organised as part of the event wherein participants shared their views on application of Make in India concept in the food sector, an IIPM release said.

About 270 participants from 21 food science and technology colleges across the country took part in the event.

