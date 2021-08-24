IIT Guwahati develops hydrogels for high performance energy storage devices

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A group of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have developed hydrogel-based electrodes that could enhance the performance of an energy storage device.
The research group at Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati led by Dr. Uday Narayan Maiti, with Prof. Subhradip Ghosh and Dr. N Padma of Physics group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, under BRNS (Board of Research in Nuclear Science) project has developed a new soft hybrid material, known as hydrogel, to increase the energy storage performance of supercapacitor devices.
A hydrogel is a porous framework of interconnected materials, in which water remains stably locked within the pores. As a building block of the hydrogel, they have chosen two different kinds of nanosheets, graphene and MXene, which stores charge via two different mechanisms.
Maiti said, “ The important aspect of this development lies in its extreme simplicity, scalability and mainly room temperature process which prevents the temperature sensitive MXene from changing its conducting property which ensures high device performance”
They have developed the hydrogel electrodes by simple room temperature process in which graphene and MXene spontaneously assemble themselves over metal plates within a water medium. Graphene, a single atom thin carbon sheet, stores charge on its surface via physical adsorption, known as electrical double layer mechanism (ELDC). Whereas, MXene, nanosheets of titanium carbide, stores charge via both ELDC and chemical reaction on its surface, known as pseudo-capacitance.
Researchers at IIT Guwahati said that their supercapacitors based on MXene-graphene hydrogels can be repeatedly charged and discharged for over 10,000 times, with only minimal performance degradation.
They have achieved a highest power density of 1.13 kW per kg of electrode material which is almost twice the power offered by current Li-ion batteries.
The results of these breakthrough work in MXene based supercapacitor technologies were published in “Electrochimica Acta” and “Carbon” recently.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...