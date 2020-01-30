IIT-H targets ₹200 crore a year in research funds by 2024

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) has set a target of generating ₹200 crore per year for funding research programmes by 2024 from the current ₹50 crore per annum.
This is part of the ‘Vision for 2024’ unveiled by BS Murty, Director, IIT-H here on Thursday. Other aspects of the 2024 road map include enabling 40 companies at IIT-Hyderabad Research Park from the current five; increasing the number of start-ups incubated to over 50 from 20 now; doubling faculty strength of the Institute to 400; and increasing the student strength to 5,000 from the present 2,850.
“A Research Park and an incubation cell spanning 1.5 lakh sq ft each are also coming up, which will be a major boost to start-ups and industry relations,” Murty told newspersons.
The institute is also introducing an MTech course in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and is planning to launch industry-supported MTech programmes in sectors such as e-waste management, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing.
“Since August 2019, IIT-Hyderabad has entered into four MoUs with Japanese institutes and entered into five collaborations with Indian research centres, private companies and the Government of Telangana. Nearly 30 Assistant Professors have been recruited in the last three months alone. We are also keen on bringing in more overseas students and faculty to IIT-Hyderabad,’’ Murty said.
A new department for management and entrepreneurship will be launched which will focus on encouraging students to become ‘job generators’ through entrepreneurial activities.
Major emphasis was also being placed in reducing stress levels of students through various initiatives such as having faculty and alumni mentor students, he added.
