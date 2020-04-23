IIT-Hyderabad announces fellowship at CfHE

The Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has called for applications for the fifth batch of fully-paid fellowship programme.

Candidates with medical, engineering and design degrees are eligible to apply for fellowship, which provides a monthly stipend of ₹50,000 during first year of training, BS Murty, Director of IIT (Hyderabad) has said.

The 6,000-sq ft CfHE incubator offers design and 3D-fabrication facilities for prototyping of solutions and testing of medical devices. The incubator also acts as a rapid acceleration platform for the fellows and startups.

The hand-picked Fellows will undergo intense clinical immersions in private and public hospitals. “They will also be taught bio-design process by IIT Hyderabad faculty and will have access to mentors, industry professionals and investors besides advisors,” Murty said.

The candidates will go through a three-stage selection process, which includes an online test and a hackathon. The CfHE is offering 25 fellowships this year.