IIT-M to organise workshop on fund-raising for start-ups

Apollo Tyres and its adventure marketing mantra
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
IIT-Madras’ Department of Management Studies will organise a fund-raising workshop for start-ups on Saturday. It is targeted towards aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs who want to understand the nuances of fund-raising for their ventures.
The workshop will deal with strategies to shorten the fund raising cycle and avoid the frustrations associated with the process.
The workshop will delve into topics like knowing the fund raising process; opportunities in the market today; estimating the valuation; identifying investors and understanding the expectations of investors.
It will also give insights on: how to make a pitch to investors; prepare for elevator pitches; what should be the ideal rate of raising funds; what do investors look for in a pitch deck; different sources of funds for a start-up and when to raise funds.
The four-hour workshop is scheduled to be held at IIT Madras and will be conducted by Thillai Rajan, Professor (Finance) at Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras. He is also currently an Associate at the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University. Earlier he was an international research affiliate at the Coller Institute of Venture, Tel Aviv University, Israel.
Rajan has experience in the start-up ecosystem, having founded two successful start-ups, YNOS Venture Engine and Geonomics Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd. Since 2009, he has been publishing the annual India Venture Capital and Private Equity Report series, that analyse different facets of the Indian Venture Capital and Private Equity industry.
The workshop will be useful for those who are in fund raising mode or expect to start the fund raising process soon. .
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s ...
With an improved ride, more seating space at the rear and premium bits in cabin, there are now more reasons to ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains