IIT-M to organise workshop on fund-raising for start-ups

IIT-Madras’ Department of Management Studies will organise a fund-raising workshop for start-ups on Saturday. It is targeted towards aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs who want to understand the nuances of fund-raising for their ventures.

The workshop will deal with strategies to shorten the fund raising cycle and avoid the frustrations associated with the process.

The workshop will delve into topics like knowing the fund raising process; opportunities in the market today; estimating the valuation; identifying investors and understanding the expectations of investors.

It will also give insights on: how to make a pitch to investors; prepare for elevator pitches; what should be the ideal rate of raising funds; what do investors look for in a pitch deck; different sources of funds for a start-up and when to raise funds.

The four-hour workshop is scheduled to be held at IIT Madras and will be conducted by Thillai Rajan, Professor (Finance) at Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras. He is also currently an Associate at the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University. Earlier he was an international research affiliate at the Coller Institute of Venture, Tel Aviv University, Israel.

Rajan has experience in the start-up ecosystem, having founded two successful start-ups, YNOS Venture Engine and Geonomics Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd. Since 2009, he has been publishing the annual India Venture Capital and Private Equity Report series, that analyse different facets of the Indian Venture Capital and Private Equity industry.

The workshop will be useful for those who are in fund raising mode or expect to start the fund raising process soon. .