IIT-Madras develops offshore rig management system for ONGC

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, (IIT-Madras) has developed an indigenous lifecycle management system for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to reduce the cost of maintenance and rehabilitation of offshore oil platforms.

The ‘Structural Integrity Management System’ (SIMS) was developed by the Offshore Structures Group in the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT-Madras. It has a large database management system for structural and other design-related data, which can be retrieved with the click of a button, saving time and effort, says a press release.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, handed over the system to Pankaj Kumar, Director (Offshore), ONGC, at an event held at the campus on Thursday in the presence of S Nallayarasu, Head, Department of Ocean Engineering, who led the team that developed SIMS.

Alongside oil, ONGC is also drilling extremely important data, Kamakoti said. Real-time sensors can enable inspection every second, instead of periodically. “We can also develop AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) tools to predict when inspections would be required,” he said.

SIMS involves the implementation of engineering, inspection, maintenance, monitoring and remediation activities required to demonstrate the fitness of a structure throughout its service life and prevent/mitigate severe or catastrophic health, safety, environmental, or structural events, the release said.

SIMS is a multi-parameter optimisation and decision-making system for reducing the lifecycle costs of inspection and maintenance. ONGC spends a lot of effort and time in underwater inspection and repair and rehabilitation of aged assets dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. A systematic approach is required to decide the timelines based on the risk associated with the system.

The major risk associated with offshore platforms is joint crack due to fatigue and corrosion. This system gives solutions to determining the frequency of health checks and related risks using inspection data, structure characteristics, and information obtained from surveys, among others, the release said.