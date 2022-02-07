IIT Madras establishes Inter-disciplinary Water Management & Policy Centre to solve water problems in India

IIT Madras has established an Inter-disciplinary Water Management & Policy Centre to solve water problems in India. Called ‘AquaMAP,’ the Centre is being established with support from IIT Madras Alumni who are providing a seed grant commitment of ₹3 crore, says a press release from the institute.

This Centre will provide smart solutions for challenging water problems by designing scalable models by leveraging innovative technologies. These models would be implemented at chosen locations across the country, as a proof of concept.

IIT Madras Alumni - Parasuram Balasubramanian, CEO, Theme Work Analytics and Krishnan Narayanan, President, itihaasa Research and Digital - have supported this initiative in the form of a seed grant commitment for two years and help in crafting the five-year plan.

Consortia approach

The key outcomes envisaged from AquaMAP in the Medium/Long Term include capability to address complex real-life water problems through consortia approach; get established as an entity, which can deliver solutions having wide impact and application; complete successful pilot studies in at least six water innovation villages/towns, that can be showcased as replicable models for water management and policy implementation, within the country and set up a Hydro-Informatics Laboratory, the release said.

Ligy Philip, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and Dean (Planning), IIT Madras, is the Principal Investigator of AquaMAP and will be supported by another 20 faculty members working on water-related issues and drawn from diverse departments such as Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Management and Humanities and Social Sciences.

AquaMap has a governing body chaired by Director IIT Madras and an advisory board with many eminent and well established people in the area of water technology, management and policy.

Ligy Philip said that AquaMAP will collaborate with other IIT Madras water research centers such as Sutram, International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) - IIT Madras, and PCoE on Water and Sustainability, and other partners in this endeavour. “We hope to create referral sites that are global benchmarks in water security, water quality and sustainable water management,” Philip said.