The eligibility criteria for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ BSc in Programming and Data Science has been modified to enable students of class XI and XII to apply while in their school. Earlier, a student could apply only after completing class XII.

This is an effort to take pressure off students by giving them an opportunity to secure an admission in IIT Madras while in school.

Students who complete class XI by May 2022 or those currently in class XII can apply for the May 2022 term qualifier process. College students, working professionals, and those taking a career break can also apply for the programme, said a release from the institute.

The last date to apply for the May Term is April 20, 2022. Interested students can apply through the website https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

There is no limit on the number of seats. Learners who are eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam can also directly join.

‘Easy accessibility to high-quality education’

Highlighting the changes in the application process, Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, BSc in Programming and Data Science, IIT Madras, said that the institute wishes to ensure that high-quality education is accessible to anyone who dreams to study at an IIT or build a career in programming and Data Science.

“This programme will be a game changer in the field of education paving the way for many other large scale programmes to be offered by us and other institutes,” Thangaraj said.

More than 60,000 applications have been received so far and currently, over 12,500 students across and outside India are pursuing the programme.

The diversity of the learners in the programme in terms of the age group are between 18 and 65 years with different educational backgrounds such as commerce, arts, science, engineering, management, medicine, law, among others, and are from more than 25 countries, the release said.

Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor in-Charge, BSc in Programming and Data Science, IIT Madras, said, the programme opens the door to the world of data science and programming where the demand for skilled resources is very high to anyone from any background and of any age group.