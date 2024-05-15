In the last two years, 90 per cent of IIT Madras BTech and Dual-Degree graduates found career opportunities by the time of their convocation. With more than two months left for 2024 convocation, IIT Madras is on track again this year to hit this milestone, says a release.

As on April 30, 2024, IIT Madras has placed more than 80 per cent of BTech/Dual-Degree students and over 75 per cent of Master’s students this year. During the year 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers, 235 were accepted.

Companies from Japan, Europe and other countries made 44 international offers. Further, 85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during Phases I and II of campus placement. Of the placed students, 43 per cent are in the core sector, followed by 20 per cent in software, and less than 10 per cent each in analytics/finance/consulting and data science.

This year, median and average salary is ₹19.6 lakh and ₹22 lakh respectively, the release said.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “While job placements are an important career path to take, we would like more of our students to take up entrepreneurship and provide jobs to others. This is in line with our target of 100 tech start-ups next year.”