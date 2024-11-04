IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with the SWAYAM Plus initiative of the Union Education Ministry to launch a training program in the semiconductor industry for students and graduates. This skill-based training program is intended for Engineering and Science students and graduates from Electronics / Electrical / Mechanical / Manufacturing / Production disciplines, says a release.

The short-term training program will be taught in physical mode at IIT Madras and will focus on the semiconductor Industry. The program offers placement assistance for high-performing students and will make them industry-ready by skilling them with hands-on training.

The program aims to inspire students and industry partners to pursue careers in electronics and tackle challenging scientific problems relevant to societal needs and sustainable growth. It is proposed to provide hands-on training accompanied by background theory on the subject delivered by experts from IIT Madras.

SWAYAM Plus is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and IIT Madras, launched in line with National Education Policy’s focus on promoting and encouraging employability-focused, skilling courses. It aims to build employable skills among graduates across sectors critical to India’s growth. The aim is also to align industry skills with academic courses, thereby bridging the gap, the release said.

R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras, said the training program aims to bridge the gap between idealised concepts learnt from the foundational courses in engineering and the real world. “Our experience indicates that there is a need to strengthen the skills needed in general engineering and to build an intuition in relation to that. The contents of the training program for engineering students are identified through the skill gap between engineering curriculum and practising engineer,” he said in the release.

The participation certificate will be issued by SWAYAM Plus in association with IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak. Accommodation will be offered at IIT Madras campus at a basic cost of ₹650 per day per student, which includes food and stay.

The short-term courses includes Comprehensive Electronics and Embedded Systems; Comprehensive Electronics and Advanced Embedded Technology with IoT; Advanced Electronic Manufacturing with Power electronics fundamental and Digital Manufacturing Practice, the release said.