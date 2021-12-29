IIT Madras recognised as Most Innovative Educational Institute in India for third consecutive year

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been recognised as the Most Innovative Educational Institute in India for the third consecutive year. It has been Ranked #1 in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) launched by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
IIT Madras is in the ‘CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions)/Central University/Institute of National Importance (Technical)’ category.
As many as 1,438 higher education institutions (HEIs), including all IITs, NITs, and IISc, participated in the third edition of ARIIA Rankings as compared to 674 HEIs last year. This third edition of ARIIA has a special framework for non-technical institutions which will further strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in our education institutions.
Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, announced the results on Wednesday. “We need to give a huge push to innovation and entrepreneurship within our educational institutions and ARIIA is one major initiative in that direction. The ARIIA Ranking will prepare our higher educational institutions to position themselves in major international educational rankings and I would like to see ARIIA Rankings go global as innovation and entrepreneurship has become an integral part of the education system across the globe,” the minister said.
Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are delighted to be adjudged the Most Innovative Institute for the third time in a row since inception of the Atal Rankings on Innovation. IIT Madras places a lot of emphasis on innovations among its students and faculty, which has resulted in a very successful and fast-growing deep technology start-up ecosystem in the country.”
ARIIA 2021 has rankings for six categories of institutions - CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions) /Central University/Institute of National Importance (Technical); State University and Deemed University (Govt & Govt aided)(technical); Government College/Institution (Govt and Govt Aided)(technical); University & Deemed University (Self-finance/private)(technical); Private college/Institute (self-finance/private)(technical); Institute of National Importance, Central University and CFIs (non-technical) and General (non-technical).
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...