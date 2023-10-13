Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have patented a ‘Combined Power Generation Technology’ that can generate electricity from both tidal and wind sources. This can be deployed as a mobile vehicle for power generation, transmission and storage.

The innovation is an energy converter system that generates electricity in coastal areas to reduce electricity demand. The converter system can be deployed depending on the power requirements in the coastal area. The researchers are focused on scalability and affordability and are trying to build a cost-effective prototype using 3D-Printing and other technologies.

A wind turbine mounted on a vehicle’s roof will employ the converter technology to generate wind energy and convert tidal energy into electrical energy. The energy output of the system or gadget is entirely renewable and sustainable. The roof-mounted solar panel could also be used to power other equipment on mobile vehicles, says a release.

The research was undertaken by Sadham Usean Ramasamy, PhD Research Scholar, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and A Seshadri Sekhar, a former Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is currently on deputation to IIT Palakkad as its Director.

Sekhar said the current invention creates electricity using only one vertical axis wind turbine, a horizontal converter mechanism, and no hydraulic set generator based on pendulum support. The current converter also has a variety of height adjustable guider support mechanisms to help regulate the height of the elliptical plate attached to the main shaft. The current idea, on the other hand, lacks a horizontal axis turbine and is entirely onshore, therefore there is no severe corrosion problem.

Commenting on a timeline for possible field deployment of this unique technology Sekhar said the converter system may need to be relocated depending on the power demand in the coastal area. The system’s or gadget’s energy output is fully renewable. The solar panel on the roof is also used to power other equipment on mobile vehicles, the release said.