IIT Madras team develops white light emitters for LED

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
IIT Madras Researchers have designed white light emitters for LED (Light Emitting Diodes) Applications. As conventional LED materials cannot emit white light, there has been a worldwide search for materials that can directly emit white light rather than through these indirect techniques that can cause loss of efficiency.
The innovation has been patented by the researchers and was recently granted the Government of India’s ‘SERB-Technology Translation Award,’ says a release from IIT Madras.
The results of this research work have been published in the prestigious peer-reviewed International journal belonging to the Nature group – Communications Materials.
The development of energy-efficient LEDs replaced the energy-inefficient incandescent lamps in lighting and display applications. While LEDs have been available in almost all colours, white LEDs are a more recent development.
Conventional LED materials cannot emit white light and specialised techniques such as coating blue LED with yellow phosphor and combining blue, green, and red LEDs, have been used to produce white light. There has been a worldwide search for materials that can directly emit white light rather than through these indirect techniques that can cause loss of efficiency.
The research was led by Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Ranjit Kumar Nanda B, Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Madras.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...