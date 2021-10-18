IIT Madras team develops white light emitters for LED

IIT Madras Researchers have designed white light emitters for LED (Light Emitting Diodes) Applications. As conventional LED materials cannot emit white light, there has been a worldwide search for materials that can directly emit white light rather than through these indirect techniques that can cause loss of efficiency.

The innovation has been patented by the researchers and was recently granted the Government of India’s ‘SERB-Technology Translation Award,’ says a release from IIT Madras.

The results of this research work have been published in the prestigious peer-reviewed International journal belonging to the Nature group – Communications Materials.

The development of energy-efficient LEDs replaced the energy-inefficient incandescent lamps in lighting and display applications. While LEDs have been available in almost all colours, white LEDs are a more recent development.

Conventional LED materials cannot emit white light and specialised techniques such as coating blue LED with yellow phosphor and combining blue, green, and red LEDs, have been used to produce white light. There has been a worldwide search for materials that can directly emit white light rather than through these indirect techniques that can cause loss of efficiency.

The research was led by Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Ranjit Kumar Nanda B, Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Madras.