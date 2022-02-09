IIT-Madras team uses AI to study biomass-fuel conversion

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, are using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to study the processes involved in conversion of biomass into gaseous fuel. Gaining such understanding through hands-on experiments is time-consuming and expensive. Computer simulations and modelling studies can provide insights quicker, which can be used to build the plants for biomass processing.

The research is led by Himanshu Goyal, Assistant Professor, and Niket S Kaisare, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, says a release from the institute.

The researchers used a machine learning (ML) method called recurrent neural networks (RNN) to study the reactions that occur during the conversion of lignocellulosic biomass into energy-dense syngas (gasification of biomass).

The team uses AI tools not only for biomass-biofuel conversion studies but also socially relevant and environmentally beneficial processes such as carbon capture (capture of carbon dioxide to prevent climate change) and the electrification of the chemical industry.

The team believes that the rapid advancements in computational methods must be integrated with core engineering for faster development and deployment of deep-tech solutions. Such developments cannot be constrained by specialities and departments, the release said.

There is an urgent need to train the next generation of engineers on high-performance computing and machine learning skills so they can address some of the biggest challenges before us, such as developing zero-emission technologies to tackle climate change. This work is one such example, Goyal said.

While models are being developed all over the world to understand the conversion of biomass into fuels and chemicals, most take a long time to become operational. AI tools such as ML can hasten the modelling processes, the release said.