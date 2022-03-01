Ilker Ayci declines CEO role at Air India

İlker Aycı, who was appointed as the CEO of Air India by Tata Group, has declined to take up the job. His appointment was announced by the Tata group on February 14.

‘Media portraying appointment in bad light’

“My appointment at Air India within Tata Group was announced earlier in February, with a start date of April 1st. Since the announcement, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to colour my appointment with undesirable colours,” Ayci said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

He further added that he is a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well being of his family above all else. “I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative.”

This comes in the wake of reports that the government was not happy with Ayci’s appointment due to his links with the Turkish regime. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a staunch supporter of Pakistan and often stands against India on the International platform. Tatas had sought the government’s approval for Ayci’s appointment. Background checks are common for foreign nationals in case they get appointed to the key positions in any Indian company. However, the approval has not come through. Industry watchers said that Ayci may have anticipated the likely scenario where the government rejects his appointment due to his political connections.

A Tata spokesperson did not comment.

Earlier, Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines. Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. He is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s degree from the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.