Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, conceded defeat after the 8th round of counting showing her trailing by 5067 votes.
Mufti was contesting from her family bastion Sirgufwara-Bijbehara seat in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
“I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign,” Iltija said in a post on X.
National Conference leader Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri is leading from the seat by 5067 votes.
The seat has been traditionally PDP’s stronghold and had sent both Mehbooba and father Mufti Mohamamd Syeed to the Assembly.
