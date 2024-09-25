Heavy rainfall in Mumbai threw routine life out of gear on Wednesday, resulting in flight diversions, waterlogging on the city’s arterial roads, and disruptions to suburban railway tracks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, effective until 8:30 am on Thursday.

Owing to the red alert, the civic body has declared a holiday in schools and colleges in the city on Thursday, 26 September 2024.

Three flights were diverted on Wednesday evening due to rainfall and low visibility, with a delay of up to one hour in departures and landings.

Traffic snarls were reported across the city. The BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted its buses in the city on 10 routes due to waterlogging. Parts of Mumbai, including Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Vikhroli, Sewri, Wadala, Powai, and Mulund, crossed 100 mm of rainfall on Wednesday evening.

Due to waterlogging on railway tracks, local train services on the Central Railway were severely impacted and operated with speed restrictions of 30 kmph in certain sections.

The local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has asked its engineers and officials to be available in control rooms and ward offices across the city.

“Due to heavy rain in Mumbai and suburban areas, and waterlogging in several locations between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations, up and down slow train services are affected from 20:10. The inconvenience caused is regretted,” mentioned a statement from Central Railway.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit