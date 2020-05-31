IMD mounts cyclone watch for Arabian Sea

A cyclone alert has been mounted for the Arabian Sea, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring the formation of a preliminary low-pressure area this (Sunday) morning off the Kerala coast and that it could strengthen around Lakshadweep over the next three to four days first as a depression.

The low is located over the South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea, the IMD said. It may concentrate rapidly into a depression by Monday and intensify further over the warm seas, more or less mimicking the birth and evolution of super cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal almost a fortnight ago.

Headed to Mumbai-Gujarat?

The prospective Arabian Sea cyclone may move nearly along India’s West Coast and reach near North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3, the IMD said without mentioning anything about its intensity potential or likely landfall area. Sea-surface temperatures of 31-32 degrees Celsius are conducive for its growth.

Conditions are also becoming favourable for advance of the monsoon into more parts of the South Arabian Sea, the Maldives-Comorin area, and South Bay of Bengal by tomorrow (Monday). Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of the South Peninsula until Tuesday with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Skymet sees onset, IMD rejects

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely today over Konkan & Goa and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. Strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr and gusting to 65 km/hr over most parts of the Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, and along and off the Kerala coast today. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Those out in the sea should return home.

This came on the morning after private weather forecaster Skymet Weather announced the onset of the monsoon over Kerala. But M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, rejected in a tweet saying that this “is not correct. Monsoon has not arrived over Kerala. Follow @Indiametdept for authentic information.”

Model forecast convergence

An analysis of various models indicated further intensification of the new low and its northward movement, the IMD said. These include the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMRWF); the IMD-Global Forecast System (IMD-GFS); US National Centres for Environmental Prediction (NCEP-GFS); Global Ensemble Forecasts System (GEFS); Ensemble Prediction System of India’s National Centre for Medium Range Forecasts (NCMRWF-EPS); and the NCMRWF Unified Model and Data Assimilation System (NCUM).

Sunday’s satellite analysis shows that the sea surface temperatures are a slightly colder over the North Maharashtra and South Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. Broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lie over Lakshadeep and neighbourhood with minimum cloud top temperature reading at minus 93 degrees Celsius.

Cloud top temperatures

Cloud top temperatures indicate the relative strength of a storm. The colder the storm, the higher is its cloud top. The storm height (storm tower) is closely related to strength of wind updrafts within. So, highest cloud tops (and lowest temperature) of storms are closely tracked.

For instance, NASA satellites captures had found that the coldest cloud top temperatures associated with super cyclone Amphan were as cold as or colder than minus 56.6 degrees Celsius. “Storms with cloud top temperatures as this have the capability to produce heavy rainfall," the US space agency had said in a blog.

Helpful MJO on way

An incoming helpful Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave is in the process of entering the South Arabian Sea area. The wave is a band of low-pressure, clouds and precipitation and helps amplify weather under its footprint as it travels periodically from West to East over the Indian Ocean. An MJO wave had combined with other proximate factors to fire up Amphan.

Meanwhile, satellite pictures on Sunday morning showed a blob of cloud growing in size over the South-East Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala and extending into Lakshadweep associated with the new low. Another blob but much smaller in size was located over Oman, which belongs to a twin low that went on to become a depression, but which is weakening concurrently.