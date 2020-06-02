IMD warns of storm surge off Mumbai, Thane, Raigad coasts

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
An incoming severe cyclone developing over the warm Arabian Sea waters and coinciding with the onset phase of the monsoon, could cause a storm surge of up to seven ft in height, above astronomical tide, inundating low-lying areas in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts; and up to three ft in height in Ratnagiri
This (Tuesday) morning, a contributing deep depression lay centred 280 km West-South-West of Panjim; 490 km South-South-West of Mumbai; and 710 km South-South-West of Surat (Gujarat). It would intensify into a cyclone by this evening and further as a severe cyclone by tomorrow (Wednesday).
The deep depression would move nearly northwards this afternoon and shift right (North-North-East) towards the West Coast as a cyclone and cross the North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad) and Daman as a severe cyclone tomorrow evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the morning.
The IMD did not indicate an exact landfall point, but according to Jason Nicholls, Lead International Forecaster of US-based agency Accuweather, if it were to hit Mumbai, it would be the first June cyclone to hit the metropolis since 1891. The last cyclone to barrel into the North Maharashtra coast was Phyan on November 11, 2009.
In an update to yesterday’s forecast, the IMD said the severe cyclone may weaken to a deep depression (not as cyclone as originally estimated) by early Thursday morning. Isolated heavy falls have been forecast for Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada until tomorrow morning.
Heavy to very heavy falls are likely at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra, South Gujarat, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy falls are forecast over Marathawada and South-West Madhya Pradesh; and heavy over West Vidarbha. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Konkan & Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, South Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh.
The IMD warned that high winds associated with the severe cyclone could cause major damage to thatched houses/ huts, blowing away rooftops and causing loose metal sheets to fly. Power and communication lines could snap, kutcha as well as pucca roads could get damaged.
Tree branches may break away, large avenue trees could be uprooted, banana and papaya trees felled, and large dead tree limbs blown off. Coastal crops, embankments, salt pans also may be damaged. While calling for total suspension of fishing operations, the IMD advised people to remain indoors. Movement in motor boats and small ships is unsafe.
It warned that winds currently blowing at 55-65 km/hr, gusting to 75 km/hr over East-Central Arabian Sea would accelerate to 60-70 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr (cyclone strength) off the South Maharashtra and Goa coasts this (Tuesday) afternoon and further to 100-110 km/hr, gusting to 120 km/hr (severe cyclone) along and off the Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar coasts by Wednesday morning.
Gale-force winds at 80-90 km/hr, gusting to 100 km/hr may prevail along and off Valsad and Navsari; Daman, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; and 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr along and off Surat, Bharuch, Dadra & Nagar Haveli from Wednesday noon. Squally winds (50-60 km/hr) gusting to 70 km/hr may prevail along and off the remaining districts of the South Gujarat coast.
Squally winds (50-60 km/hr, gusting to 70 km/hr) may prevail over along and off the Karnataka-Goa coasts till Wednesday. The rough to very rough (wave heights of 8-13 ft) conditions over the East-Central Arabian Sea would become very rough to high (20-30 ft) this (Tuesday) afternoon; high to very high (30-40 ft) off the Maharashtra and Goa coasts by evening; and very rough to high off the South Gujarat coast tomorrow.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained about three-fourth of a per cent last ...
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
In what was considered to be a powerful storm, Amphan wreaked havoc in major parts of West Bengal and Odisha.
The stock of Apollo Tyres gained 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, breaking above a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...