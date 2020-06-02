IMD warns of storm surge off Mumbai, Thane, Raigad coasts

An incoming severe cyclone developing over the warm Arabian Sea waters and coinciding with the onset phase of the monsoon, could cause a storm surge of up to seven ft in height, above astronomical tide, inundating low-lying areas in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts; and up to three ft in height in Ratnagiri

This (Tuesday) morning, a contributing deep depression lay centred 280 km West-South-West of Panjim; 490 km South-South-West of Mumbai; and 710 km South-South-West of Surat (Gujarat). It would intensify into a cyclone by this evening and further as a severe cyclone by tomorrow (Wednesday).

Landfall tomorrow evening

The deep depression would move nearly northwards this afternoon and shift right (North-North-East) towards the West Coast as a cyclone and cross the North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad) and Daman as a severe cyclone tomorrow evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the morning.

The IMD did not indicate an exact landfall point, but according to Jason Nicholls, Lead International Forecaster of US-based agency Accuweather, if it were to hit Mumbai, it would be the first June cyclone to hit the metropolis since 1891. The last cyclone to barrel into the North Maharashtra coast was Phyan on November 11, 2009.

Heavy rainfall forecast

In an update to yesterday’s forecast, the IMD said the severe cyclone may weaken to a deep depression (not as cyclone as originally estimated) by early Thursday morning. Isolated heavy falls have been forecast for Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada until tomorrow morning.

Heavy to very heavy falls are likely at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra, South Gujarat, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy falls are forecast over Marathawada and South-West Madhya Pradesh; and heavy over West Vidarbha. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Konkan & Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, South Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh.

Damage potential

The IMD warned that high winds associated with the severe cyclone could cause major damage to thatched houses/ huts, blowing away rooftops and causing loose metal sheets to fly. Power and communication lines could snap, kutcha as well as pucca roads could get damaged.

Tree branches may break away, large avenue trees could be uprooted, banana and papaya trees felled, and large dead tree limbs blown off. Coastal crops, embankments, salt pans also may be damaged. While calling for total suspension of fishing operations, the IMD advised people to remain indoors. Movement in motor boats and small ships is unsafe.

Gale-force winds

It warned that winds currently blowing at 55-65 km/hr, gusting to 75 km/hr over East-Central Arabian Sea would accelerate to 60-70 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr (cyclone strength) off the South Maharashtra and Goa coasts this (Tuesday) afternoon and further to 100-110 km/hr, gusting to 120 km/hr (severe cyclone) along and off the Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar coasts by Wednesday morning.

Gale-force winds at 80-90 km/hr, gusting to 100 km/hr may prevail along and off Valsad and Navsari; Daman, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; and 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr along and off Surat, Bharuch, Dadra & Nagar Haveli from Wednesday noon. Squally winds (50-60 km/hr) gusting to 70 km/hr may prevail along and off the remaining districts of the South Gujarat coast.

Squally winds (50-60 km/hr, gusting to 70 km/hr) may prevail over along and off the Karnataka-Goa coasts till Wednesday. The rough to very rough (wave heights of 8-13 ft) conditions over the East-Central Arabian Sea would become very rough to high (20-30 ft) this (Tuesday) afternoon; high to very high (30-40 ft) off the Maharashtra and Goa coasts by evening; and very rough to high off the South Gujarat coast tomorrow.