Implement 'one nation, one ration card scheme' till July 31: Apex court

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed states and union territories to implement the 'one nation, one ration card scheme' till July 31, while asking the Centre to provide dry ration for free distribution among migrant workers till the Covid-19 situation continues.
A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah issued a slew of directions on a plea of three activists seeking directions to the Centre and states toensure food security, cash transfers and other welfare measures for migrant workers who faced distress again due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country during the second wave of Covid-19.
The bench directed the Centre to develop a portal with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for registration of unorganised sector workers for granting them the benefits of welfare schemes by July 31.
It also directed the states and UTs to run community kitchens for migrant workers until the pandemic continues in respective states.
It asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists.
Activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar had filed a plea to implement welfare measures for migrant workers.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...