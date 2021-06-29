News

Implement 'one nation, one ration card scheme' till July 31: Apex court

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 29, 2021

The directive is based on a plea to ensure food security, cash transfers and other welfare measures for migrant workers.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed states and union territories to implement the 'one nation, one ration card scheme' till July 31, while asking the Centre to provide dry ration for free distribution among migrant workers till the Covid-19 situation continues.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah issued a slew of directions on a plea of three activists seeking directions to the Centre and states toensure food security, cash transfers and other welfare measures for migrant workers who faced distress again due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country during the second wave of Covid-19.

Portal for unorganised sector workers

The bench directed the Centre to develop a portal with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for registration of unorganised sector workers for granting them the benefits of welfare schemes by July 31.

It also directed the states and UTs to run community kitchens for migrant workers until the pandemic continues in respective states.

It asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists.

Activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar had filed a plea to implement welfare measures for migrant workers.

Published on June 29, 2021

