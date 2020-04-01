Implement PM Garib Kalyan Yojna by next week: Cabinet Secretary to States

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked State governments to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana by next week.

This will involve large cash transfers to beneficiaries. It should be organised in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing, Gauba said at a meeting via video-conferencing with all the State Chief Secretaries/DGPs.

The States were sensitised about the need for intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants, as this has increased the risk of pandemic spread. They were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing, an official statement said.

It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions. The States were asked to initiate action for violation of visa condition against the foreigners and organisers of the event, the statement added.

It was noted that the lockdown is being implemented effectively all over the country. The States were asked to ensure that intra-State movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distancing.

“The manufacturing of essential goods and supply chains should be ensured,” the statement said.