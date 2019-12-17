Andhra Pradesh casts its shadow
Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) to hold its premier ‘IMTEX Forming Expo 2020’ in Bengaluru from January 23 to 28.
“The 6th edition IMTEX Forming exhibition will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and this time is spread over 33,000 square metres with more than 500 exhibitors from over 22 countries including India,” said Indradev Babu, IMTMA President.
IMTEX Forming Expo aims to bring diverse groups and stakeholders on a common platform for knowledge sharing and transacting business. Technologies used in metal forming, such as high speed laser cutting machine, sheet metal working, welding and joining, presses, metrology, and CAD/CAM, essential for Indian manufacturing are to be exhibited ‘live’ enabling business visitors to make informed decisions.
Babu said, “Technology enthusiasts will have a lot to unearth especially in additive manufacturing which is being showcased at IMTEX Forming besides Industry 4.0 which is highly relevant for the manufacturing industry.”
Sharing his views on IMTEX Forming, V Anbu, Director General & CEO, IMTMA, said, “IMTEX Forming 2020, now counted as Asia’s leading exhibition, is highly relevant given the prevailing tough market conditions. The exhibition creates a welcoming environment for visitors. Industrialists feel privileged to conduct transactions at the show.”
The technologies that will be displayed at the IMTEX Forming 2020 are to help user industry sectors such as aerospace, defence, railways, power, medical equipment, white and brown goods, oil and gas equipment, shipbuilding, and many more. Trade delegations from leading industries, public sector undertakings, national and international associations will be visiting the show.
Coinciding with IMTEX Forming 2020 & Tooltech 2020, IMTMA will also organise an International Seminar on Forming Technology (for discussing the trends in metal forming) on January 22.
