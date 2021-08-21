In a hot legal battle over trademark, HC sides with Amul; serves injunction against kitchenware maker

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Delhi High Court on Saturday granted ex-parte ad-interim injunction to Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GSMMF) in a case involving infringement of its popular trademark Amul by Maruti Metals, a maker of kitchenware and utensils.
The court held that the word ‘Amul’ is distinctive without any etymological meaning and is indelibly associated in the minds of the consuming public with milk and milk products sold by GSMMF. Therefore, any use of the word Amul as a trademark by any other entity is tantamount to infringement, the court held.
Senior advocate Sunil Dalal appearing for Amul submitted that the defendant company had illegally reflected its trademark as registered. While issuing notices to the defendant company, the court held that it was prima facie a case of trademark violation.
“Section 29(4) of the Trademarks Act, 1999, permits and action for infringement lies even in respect of dissimilar goods, where the impugned mark is deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff,” said Justice C. Hari Shankar in his order. The defendant company was using ‘Amul Cook Ware’ while also using the superscript to denote that the trademark had been registered for kitchenware and utensils, a claim that Amul refuted as being “illegal”.
The court accepted the argument by GSMMF that it has the registered claim over Amul trademark and the impugned mark ‘Amul Cook Ware’ is being illegally used by Maruti Metals to sell kitchenware. “As the impugned mark is not registered and is being illegally shown as a registered trademark, a clear case for grant of ad interim relief, in my view, exists. Such misrepresentation also amounts to a fraud on the consuming public, additionally justifying interlocutory interdiction as sought,” said Justice Hari Shankar.
“The word ‘Amul’ is distinctive and has no etymological meaning. It is indelibly associated in the minds of the consuming public with the products of the plaintiff (GSMMF). Prima facie any use of the word ‘Amul’ as a trademark by any other entity may tantamount to infringement,” the order said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
This is a strong resistance against which bears could attempt to gain back control
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...