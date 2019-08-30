In a special drive against corruption, CBI conducts surprise checks across 150 locations

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted a ‘special drive on anti-corruption’, carrying out surprise checks at more than 150 places where suspected corruption would have taken place.
CBI sources said the checks were undertaken jointly with the Vigilance Officers of the concerned government departments, ministries and organisations. This action is in consonance with the CBI mandate of anti-corruption work, they said.
“The surprise checks are primarily being conducted at such points and places of corruption where common citizens or small businesspersons feel maximum pinch of corruption in government machinery.
This special drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption a common citizen faces, while seeking services from such departments. It also strives to identify and highlight points and places vulnerable to corruption,” they said.
The departments covered by the surprise checks include Railways, coal mines & coalfields, medical/healthcare organisations, Customs, Food Corporation of India, power, municipal corporations, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Transport, Central Public Works Department, Directorate of Estates, Fire Services, sub registrar office, GST Department, Port Trust, National Highways, Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, Airport Authority of India, Public Sector oil companies, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, public sector banks, Archaeological Survey of India, Shipping Corporation, BSNL and steel PSUs.
The checks will be followed by extensive campaign by the CBI branches all over India to make common citizens aware of how they can reach out to Government departments and redress their complaints, sources said.
The searches were conducted in Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Patna, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijaywada, Cochin, Kollam, Hanamakonda, Karimnagar, Chirmiri, Secunderabad, Katni – Bina, Vadodara, Himmat Nagar, Dhanbad, Kasauli, Samastipur, Danapur and Mokama.
