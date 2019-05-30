In fresh summons, ED asks Vadra to join probe today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to appear before it on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said.

The ED last week moved a court here seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to Vadra in this case and the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to him seeking his response.

The ED, which had grilled Vadra over a dozen times in this case, had told the Delhi HC that it required Vadra’s custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation and and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order that gave relief to Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth £1.9 million, which is allegedly owned by him.

Plea to travel

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order on an application by Robert Vadra to travel abroad. The ED opposed Vadra’s plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries citing health reasons.

ED said the probe is at a crucial stage.

“His custodial interrogation is required and may flee. He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be is routine medical check up,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.