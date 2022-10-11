The law and order management, educational infrastructure and entrepreneurship opportunities in Gujarat were some of the key messages Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to convey to the people of Gujarat, claiming credit for the two decades of the party’s rule in the State.

As Gujarat is headed for the State Assembly polls in a few weeks from now, the party is making all out efforts to counter the potential competition from other political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been showcasing its Delhi model of education and employment.

Speaking at multiple rallies during the past three days, the Prime Minister gave a reality check of the two decades of BJP’s rule in the State.

Pursuing dreams

Modi showcased Gujarat’s progress in educational infrastructure by showcasing the addition of seats in different academic disciplines. In Jamkandorna rally in Rajkot district on Tuesday, Modi said, “In past 20 years, number of engineering colleges in the State increased from 26 to 130 now, MCA colleges have increased from 9 to 65, MBA colleges have gone up from 30 to 100, ITIs have increased from 300 to 600, pharmacy colleges have increased from 13 to 75. The number of medical colleges has increased from 11 with 2200 seats to 36 colleges with 8000 seats.”

“We have made policy changes to enable our rural youth to pursue their dream of medicine with education in their mother tongue,” he added.

Remarkable progress

On healthcare front, Modi also stated that Gujarat has made remarkable progress in reaching out to the remotest places to provide complex care requirements such as chemotherapy and dialysis in villages. After inaugurating multiple projects worth ₹1,275 crore at Civil hospital complex in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Modi said, “I too conduct surgeries like doctors. During the journey of Gujarat’s development, I came across several ailments the state was suffering from, such as backwardness in healthcare, mismanagement in education, shortage of electricity and water, governance failure, law and order issues, and the biggest sickness was vote bank politics. I constantly worked to liberate the state from such ailments.” He further added that he placed scissors on the lethargy and corruption to cure the system. He stated that it was with Government efforts, that the number of hospital beds in Government set up increased from 15,000 to about 60,000 in past two decades.

Modi also stated that Gujarat has been better off in law and order in past twenty years. “An entire generation doesn’t know the tensions and the law and order situations the State had to face on a routine basis. The industrial development in Gujarat is thanks to the law and order of the State, which is the biggest requirement for development,” he said at a rally in Bharuch on Monday.

Double-engine Government

Modi asked people to have confidence in the double-engine Government of “Narendra and Bhupendra” (Patel) to ensure continued pace of development in the State. During his visit, the Prime Minister visited Modhera, Mehsana in North Gujarat, Bharuch, Anand in South Gujarat, Jamkandorna in Saurashtra and Ahmedabad in Central Gujarat. The ruling BJP is aiming to return to power in the upcoming assembly polls.