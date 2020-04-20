In Mumbai, 53 journalists found to be Covid-19 positive

Following tests, 53 media persons from Mumbai city have been found positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The media persons, mostly belonging to TV channels have been continuously covering the pandemic.

Special camp

Chief of Public Relations at the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) told BusinessLine that a special medical camp was organised on April 16 and 17 for Covid-19 testing at the Azad Maidan for the media persons. The MCGM medical staff collected samples from 171 persons, including field staff from electronic and print media houses, reporters, photographers and camera persons. Currently, most of those who were tested positive are asymptomatic.

Mostly TV journalists

Head of the journalist association at MCGM, Vishnu Sonawane said that a majority of those who tested positive are from TV channels.

The media persons are being provided medical treatment and held in quarantine at a hotel in Goregaon.

The arrangement for the media persons was possible due to the help provided by the MCGM Mayor, Kishori Pednekar and Environment Minister, Aditya Thackeray.