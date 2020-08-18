In-person hospital visits are safe amidst Covid-19, says US study

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Researchers in the US have analysed pregnant patients in Massachusetts and concluded that in-person health visits were not a risk factor for catching the coronavirus if necessary protocols and guidelines are followed, as per the report published in the journal of News-Medical.
The researchers found no link between the number of in-person health care visits and the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Massachusetts.
Sharon Reale from the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, stated in the study: “One major concern in obstetrics, but also in general medicine, is that patients are avoiding necessary medical care because of fear of contracting Covid-19 in a health care setting, but there was no indication that in-person health care affects the risk of infection.”
Some patients have resorted to telemedicine and virtual visits of the clinic to avoid contracting the virus.
But, many needed frequent in-person checkups, exams, and lab tests to ensure the good health of both mother and baby or babies.
To conduct their study, Reale and colleagues used a case-control approach in which patients who tested positive (cases) were matched to those who tested negative (controls) based on gestational age, race/ethnicity, insurance type, and the rate of Covid-19 in the patients’ zip code. The team also adjusted for age, body mass index, and essential worker occupation.
Of close to 3,000 women who delivered during the study period, 111 patients tested positive.
On average, patients who tested positive attended 3.1 visits in person (with a range of 0 to 10 visits); patients who tested negative attended an average of 3.3 visits in person (with a range of 0 to 16 visits).
The authors drew the inference that there was no meaningful association between in-person visits and infection among the patients studied.
“Future studies will be needed to confirm if the findings extend to other patients.
“Results will need to be replicated outside of obstetrics, but this should be reassuring and indicate that necessary and important care should be done and can be done safely,” said Reale.
“Our findings should be reassuring for our obstetrical patients that when they come to the hospital for appointments, they are not increasing their risk of infection,” the authors wrote in their research.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
₹1033 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...