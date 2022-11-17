Chennai Metro Rail will have a double decker line and station standing in a single pillar for a stretch of about 5 km. This stretch will have four stations developed at two levels at Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam, Karambakkam and Alapakkam - and there will be a common concourse (ticketing level) with two different platforms. To execute the same, a special Launching Girder is fabricated and ready for use, says a release from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL)

CMRL commenced expansion of the metro rail network as a part of Phase II after the successful completion of the Phase I and Phase I Extension Corridors in stages since June 2015.

Many balanced cantilever method spans are being adopted as special spans to suit the site conditions. Out of all, the challenging location will be Kathipara Junction with five spans, said T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, in the release.

Stacked-up platform design

CMRL plans to go with underground stations with a stacked-up platform design at locations where the width of the roads is as narrow as 10 m. Pattalam, Thirumayilai, Kutchery, Alwarpet, Bhardhidhasan road stations are with stacked tunnels.

At Kilpauk, Thousand light and Nandanam, Phase II tunnels are passing below the Phase I running tunnels. These are more challenging to execute, he said.

Corridor 3 will cross the Adyar River near Adyar Junction (underground) with the Crown of the Tunnel 7 m below the bed level.

Further, as part of multi-modal integration, the Phase-II network will be integrated with other public transport modes like sub-urban rail, MRTS and city bus service at 21 different locations to ensure hassle-free and seamless connectivity, he said.

Now, CMRL has ventured into an extensive infrastructure development in the city comprising 3 more corridors of metro rail for a total length of 118.9 km & 128 stations, he said.

