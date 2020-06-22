In revised strategy, door-to-door screening for Covid-19 on in Greater Mumbai suburbs

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has, under the revised strategy for tackling Covid-19 spread in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, commenced door-to-door screening of residents, for checking symptoms associated with the infection.

Those with co-morbid conditions will be given special attention and swabs would be collected from suspected persons, the MCGM said in a press statement.

MCGM is calling it Mission Zero — Rapid Action Plan to break the chain of coronavirus in Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Kandivali of western suburbs and Bhandup and Mulund in eastern suburbs. The average doubling rate of Covid cases is now at 36 days in Mumbai. However, the doubling rate in certain parts of the eastern and western suburbs is lesser than the city average. Therefore, MCGM has launched the plan, which will comprise 50 mobile dispensary vans going to different areas to conduct preliminary check-ups and identify patients. It will operate in a mission mode for the next two to three weeks, the statement said.

It was inaugurated on Monday by its Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with Shantilal Mutha of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and other social groups.

MCGM aims to cut the pace of the current average doubling rate of 36 days to 50 days. However, in certain parts of the city like Malad (P/North Ward), Borivali (R/Central Ward), Dahisar (R/North Ward), Kandivali (R/South Ward), Bhandup (S Ward) and Mulund (T Ward), the doubling rate is lesser compared to the city average. It has been observed that infection in these areas continues to be on the rise. In addition to the measures being taken at ward level, there appears to be a need to carry out special activities as the infections keep increasing even in large buildings, the statement said.

While the chain of coronavirus in densely populated areas has been successfully broken, MCGM intends to do the same in the suburban areas too. With the onset of monsoon, the plan is particularly critical for timely detection and treatment of patients with coronavirus and other ailments, the statement said

Over the last 50 days, 4.28 lakh patients have been tested in Mumbai city and suburbs. Owing to the efforts of the mobile dispensary service, the number of patients in the city has decreased rapidly, which includes areas like Dharavi and Worli. Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, Desh Apnayen, CREDAI-MCHI and Bill Gates Foundation have supported these initiatives in the past and will continue to do so with the Rapid Action Plan, the statement added.