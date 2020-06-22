In revised strategy, door-to-door screening for Covid-19 on in Greater Mumbai suburbs

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has, under the revised strategy for tackling Covid-19 spread in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, commenced door-to-door screening of residents, for checking symptoms associated with the infection.
Those with co-morbid conditions will be given special attention and swabs would be collected from suspected persons, the MCGM said in a press statement.
MCGM is calling it Mission Zero — Rapid Action Plan to break the chain of coronavirus in Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Kandivali of western suburbs and Bhandup and Mulund in eastern suburbs. The average doubling rate of Covid cases is now at 36 days in Mumbai. However, the doubling rate in certain parts of the eastern and western suburbs is lesser than the city average. Therefore, MCGM has launched the plan, which will comprise 50 mobile dispensary vans going to different areas to conduct preliminary check-ups and identify patients. It will operate in a mission mode for the next two to three weeks, the statement said.
It was inaugurated on Monday by its Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with Shantilal Mutha of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and other social groups.
MCGM aims to cut the pace of the current average doubling rate of 36 days to 50 days. However, in certain parts of the city like Malad (P/North Ward), Borivali (R/Central Ward), Dahisar (R/North Ward), Kandivali (R/South Ward), Bhandup (S Ward) and Mulund (T Ward), the doubling rate is lesser compared to the city average. It has been observed that infection in these areas continues to be on the rise. In addition to the measures being taken at ward level, there appears to be a need to carry out special activities as the infections keep increasing even in large buildings, the statement said.
While the chain of coronavirus in densely populated areas has been successfully broken, MCGM intends to do the same in the suburban areas too. With the onset of monsoon, the plan is particularly critical for timely detection and treatment of patients with coronavirus and other ailments, the statement said
Over the last 50 days, 4.28 lakh patients have been tested in Mumbai city and suburbs. Owing to the efforts of the mobile dispensary service, the number of patients in the city has decreased rapidly, which includes areas like Dharavi and Worli. Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, Desh Apnayen, CREDAI-MCHI and Bill Gates Foundation have supported these initiatives in the past and will continue to do so with the Rapid Action Plan, the statement added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Arkam Ventures, previously Unitary Helion, has achieved first close of ₹325 crore of a ₹700-crore fund. The ...
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Pulses harvest in the upcoming season is likely to stay at around 80 lakh tonnes
The August futures have broken out of ₹47,650, turning the outlook positive
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...