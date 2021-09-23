‘In talks with UK’ to resolve ‘discriminatory’ travel policy’

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India is in dialogue with the United Kingdom to resolve the “discriminatory” situation facing Indian travellers when the UK’s new travel rules come into effect from October 4.
“We believe that the dispensation that is proposed to be implemented from October 4 is a discriminatory practice. Both sides are in dialogue and we believe that a quick resolution will be found,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, reiterating India’s position that it reserved the right to reciprocate in a similar manner.
The UK has revised its rules to now recognise Serum Institute’s Covishield.
However, it has expressed concern over India’s vaccine certification. And, as a result, Indians vaccinated with both doses would still have to go through quarantining in the UK. Meanwhile, in a major development, the Centre directed States to facilitate the vaccination of persons with disabilities or special needs at their residence.
In a letter to the States/UTs, Bhushan said a list of such potential beneficiaries and their caregivers may be prepared in every planning unit and collated at the district level.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...