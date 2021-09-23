‘In talks with UK’ to resolve ‘discriminatory’ travel policy’

India is in dialogue with the United Kingdom to resolve the “discriminatory” situation facing Indian travellers when the UK’s new travel rules come into effect from October 4.

“We believe that the dispensation that is proposed to be implemented from October 4 is a discriminatory practice. Both sides are in dialogue and we believe that a quick resolution will be found,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, reiterating India’s position that it reserved the right to reciprocate in a similar manner.

The UK has revised its rules to now recognise Serum Institute’s Covishield.

However, it has expressed concern over India’s vaccine certification. And, as a result, Indians vaccinated with both doses would still have to go through quarantining in the UK. Meanwhile, in a major development, the Centre directed States to facilitate the vaccination of persons with disabilities or special needs at their residence.

In a letter to the States/UTs, Bhushan said a list of such potential beneficiaries and their caregivers may be prepared in every planning unit and collated at the district level.