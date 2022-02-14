Increased vaccination helps keep third wave shorter, milder

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: India’s Covid-19 third wave that started from January 2022 i is already on the wane. The daily new infections which had peaked to 3.47 lakh on January 20, 2022, has reduced to less than 35,000 now. The third wave duration, thus, remains relatively shorter as compared with first or second wave, which not only lasted longer, but also wreaked havoc in terms of infection intensity.

As per the COWIN dashboard data, the states that contributed the most to the daily surge of new cases, have recorded 100 per cent vaccination of adult population with first dose and at least 78 per cent second dose coverage, leaving only a small portion of the population susceptible to new infection.

Experts noted that a relatively shorter duration of the third wave, can thus, be attributed to the increased coverage of vaccinations.

"At the time of the first wave, entire population was susceptible. But as we began immunisation last year along with many people developing natural immunity from the infection, this proportion of susceptible population reduced. Further, when the third wave hit last month, our vaccination coverage had increased significantly and the proportion of susceptible population had declined drastically. Therefore, the third wave was relatively shorter," said D K Mangal, a public health expert and Advisor to S D Gupta School of Public Health.

As per the latest Union Health Ministry data, of the eligible adult population, India's national average for first dose coverage is 96 per cent, where as 21 States have recorded 97-100 per cent first dose coverage for adult population. These include, large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan that contributed to the most daily new cases during the third wave in January 2022.

According to a Gujarat Covid-19 task force member, State's rapid vaccination coverage helped limit the intensity of the third wave. "Nearly entire population of the State had received at least one dose of vaccine, or there was natural immunity from the infections. Those sufferred during the third wave were mostly from the unvaccinated susceptible population or vaccinated but immuno-compromised," said the official.

The Cowin data showed total vaccine doses administered till February 14, at 173.27 crore, which included 95.90 crore as first dose, 75.70 crore as second dose and 1.67 crore as precaution dose, which were started from January 10 for the priority group of people i.e. healthcare/frontline workers, comorbid senior citizens.