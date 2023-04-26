InCred Capital has ventured into the equity capital markets business with the appointment of Prateek Indwar as Managing Director, Capital Markets, and Hitesh Mandot as Managing Director, Corporate Finance.

The company says it aims to become a partner to clients looking to raise capital by bridging the gap between providers and issuers of capital through innovative ECM solutions, deep expertise and a highly experienced management team.

InCred Capital is the institutional, wealth, and asset management arm of the InCred group.

Indwar joins InCred Capital after stints with SBI Caps, IDFC, ICICI, and Bank of America in the areas of equity capital markets, debt capital markets and corporate banking.

Mandot has over 23 years’ experience in capital market and advisory transactions

Venky Vishwanathan, CEO, Investment Banking and Capital Markets at InCred, said the company remains bullish on the market landscape.

InCred group is led by its founder, Bhupinder Singh, and backed by prominent investors such as KKR, TRS, ADIA, INVESTCORP, OAKS, Moore Capital, Elevar Equity, Paragon Partners, Ranjan Pai, and Gaurav Dalmia, among others, the company said.