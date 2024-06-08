Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a new Secretary in Inder Pal Singh Bindra, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

Bindra will replace Anupama Anand, who has resigned after being appointed in September 2023 for a period of 3 years.

Prior to his appointment as CCI Secretary, Bindra was posted as an officer in the income tax department. He has now been appointed as CCI Secretary on deputation basis for three years.

The Centre had in September last year appointed Anupama Anand, an IRS officer, as the Secretary of the CCI, the country’s competition watchdog, for an initial period of three years that could later be extended to seven years.

In the case of CCI, the Secretary is the nodal officer on behalf of the commission for making or receiving all statutory communications, entering into any formal relationships, including the signing of any memorandum or arrangement with competition authority or any agency of any foreign country, with prior approval of the Commission and the Centre.

The Centre had in June last year invited applications for the post of Secretary and stipulated that only the Centre and State government officials can apply.

