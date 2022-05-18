India Accelerator, Mylab tie up to fund startups

India Accelerator has announced a partnership with biotech firm Mylab Discovery Solutions, which will provide mentorship and investor connections to help startups scale up. India Accelerator aims to enable 10-12 startups raise a seed or growth capital of ₹15-20 lakh each.

Abhay Chawla, Founding Partner, India Accelerator, said, “We look forward to moving beyond equipping early-stage startups with knowledge, tools, and connections. As part of our exclusive partnership, we are going to help startups with the process of operationally scaling the business and acquiring capital for growth.”

Hasmukh Rawal, co-founder and Managing Director of Mylab, said, “India is home to hundreds of startups and it has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Many startups are striving to generate impactful solutions through innovation and scalable technology, and are looking for support to overcome challenges and to innovate incrementally to grow their businesses. Mylab is pleased to join hands with India Accelerator to help such startups to innovate, create and grow by giving them access to all the building blocks of a business.”

India Accelerator was recently recognised as the ‘Best Accelerator of India’ by Startup India.