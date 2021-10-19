India administered over 98 crore total vaccine doses

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India has administered over 98 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of October 19, 7 am, 98,67,69,411 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country including 69,91,16,940 first doses and 28,76,52,471 second doses.
87,41,160 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 36,90,104 beneficiaries received their first jab while 50,51,056 received their second.
Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of total doses administered. It is the first State to cross the 12-crore mark with 12,00,60,741 doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to cross the 9 -rore mark in total doses administered with 9,20,65,977 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 6,75,71,957 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first doses, having administered 9,32,27,467 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,36,20,214 first doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 4,91,64,532 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,84,45,763 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,68,33,274 doses and Gujarat with 2,31,54,469 doses.
India’s infection tally is over 34 million. The active caseload stands at 1,83,118, down by 6,576 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 19,470 to 3,34,58,801. 164 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,52,454.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...