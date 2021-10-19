India administered over 98 crore total vaccine doses

India has administered over 98 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of October 19, 7 am, 98,67,69,411 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country including 69,91,16,940 first doses and 28,76,52,471 second doses.

87,41,160 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 36,90,104 beneficiaries received their first jab while 50,51,056 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of total doses administered. It is the first State to cross the 12-crore mark with 12,00,60,741 doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to cross the 9 -rore mark in total doses administered with 9,20,65,977 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 6,75,71,957 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first doses, having administered 9,32,27,467 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,36,20,214 first doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 4,91,64,532 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,84,45,763 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,68,33,274 doses and Gujarat with 2,31,54,469 doses.

India’s infection tally is over 34 million. The active caseload stands at 1,83,118, down by 6,576 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 19,470 to 3,34,58,801. 164 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,52,454.