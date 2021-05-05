News

India administers 18.90 lakh vaccine doses on May 5

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 05, 2021

India administered cumulative 16.24 crore anti-covid jabs so far, with 18.90 lakh shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 PM on Wednesday, as per the Health Ministry statement.

In its phase 3 vaccination drive which was started on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, the country administered 2,30,305 shots in a single till 8:00 PM. Cumulatively, 9,02,731 beneficiaries have been given their first dose of vaccination across 12 States/UTs since the more liberalised strategy began, as per the statement.

These 12 states are- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Published on May 05, 2021

