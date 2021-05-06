India administers 22.98 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on May 6

India administered a cumulative of 16.48 crore anti-covid shots so far. Around 22.98 lakh vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 PM on Thursday, as per the Health Ministry statement.

In its phase 3 of vaccination drive which was started on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, the country administered 2,62,932 shots in a single day till 8:00 PM.

Cumulatively, 11,64,076 beneficiaries have been given their first dose of vaccination across 12 States/UTs since the more liberalised strategy began, as per the statement.

These 12 states are- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.