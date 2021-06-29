India administers 33.8 lakh doses of Covid vaccine

India administered around 33.80 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, nearly 19 lakh doses less than the 52.76 lakh vaccinations carried out on Monday.

Cumulatively, the country has administered 33,25,81,423 vaccine doses so far.

The vaccination numbers are lower than the previous day because many States, including Madhya Pradesh, had routine immunisation on Tuesday and, hence, they could not carry out Covid vaccination.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, Madhya Pradesh administered only 2,607 vaccine doses, while Punjab administered 31,743 doses on Tuesday.

Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand are among the other States that reported much fewer vaccinations on Tuesday. However, other States/UTs such as Chandigarh (8,034), Goa (21,399), Puducherry (6,872) and Uttarakhand (77,969), along with other North Eastern States, also registered less vaccination numbers.

In the phase-3 vaccination drive which began on May 1, a total of 8,99,01,981 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and 20,81,948 beneficiaries have received their second dose.

Also, as per the Health Ministry, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have received their first dose of vaccine. Eight States, namely UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of Covid-19 vaccine to those in the 18-44 age group.