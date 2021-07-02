India administers over 34 crore vaccine doses so far

India has administered over 34 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, As of July 2, 7 am, India has administered 34,00,76,232 doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 27,94,54,091 are first doses, while 6,06,22,141 are second doses. In the last 24 hours, 42,64,123 doses were administered. Of this, 32,80,998 people received their first dose while 9,83,125 people received their second dose.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,70,48,814 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,62,52,955 doses and Rajasthan at 2,07,95,337 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses, with 64,68,296 second doses administered. Gujarat follows it with 57,07,513 doses and West Bengal with 51,09,791 doses.

Maharashtra leads the overall vaccination drive with 3,27,21,251 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,16,35,304 and Gujarat at 2,59,74,016.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 509637, down by 13620. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 59,384 to 2,95,48,302. With 853 new deaths, the toll mounts to 4,00,312, as per the official data.