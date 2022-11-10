All India Agarbathi Manufacturing Association (AIAMA) will organize an international Agarbathi Expo and Conference on November 24-26 in Bengaluru to enhance the competitiveness of the Indian agarbathi market on a global scale.

The event, which is taking place after a gap of 24 years, will showcase the finest offerings from the industry and provide extensive learning and networking opportunities, along with conducting workshops on new-age marketing, sourcing of raw materials, research on new fragrances, packaging developments, women empowerment, and export opportunities.

“After the pandemic, business is bouncing back and things are looking up. We wanted to bring the entire agarbathi fraternity up to speed with the present business environment, and the exciting opportunities that lay ahead. AIAMA decided to conduct an Expo with both suppliers exhibiting their products along with seminars by key industry stakeholders, for the benefit of the agarbathi manufacturers,” said Arjun Ranga, President, AIAMA.

According to a study by the association, the demand for prayer products, especially agarbathi, has seen a sharp increase in the last two years in India and across the globe. In addition to this, the industry employs close to five lakh people nationally, of which three lakh people are from Karnataka, said Ranga.

Additionally, the expo will showcase the history of agarbathi and important milestones in the association’s history using exhibits like iconic photographs, and unique agarbathi samples, and a special set of picture postcards will be released by the Department of Post at the expo. The three-day event expects to see more than 8,000 delegates and will have around 200 exhibitors and 500 stalls.

