India allows limited exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump warning

The Centre said on Tuesday it will allow limited exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that US President Donald Trump has touted as a potential weapon in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Centre had put on hold exports of hydroxychloroquine and pain reliever paracetamol, saying stocks were depleting because of the hit to global supply chains after the coronavirus emerged in China late last year.

But Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend seeking supplies and, on Monday, said India may face retaliation if it didn’t withdraw the ban on exports.

India’s neighbours, including Nepal, have also sought the anti-malaria drug. “It has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

“We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic,” he said.

In addition, the Centre said it was lifting curbs on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them that includes several antibiotics.

“After having confirmed the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies currently envisaged, these restrictions have been largely lifted, Srivastava said.