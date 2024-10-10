Ratan Tata’s legacy will inspire future generations of Indians to pursue success with integrity, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said.

“Over the decades, generations of my family and I have had close ties with the institution of Tata. Ratan Tata epitomised the finest ideals of the storied Tata Group. Through his career and actions, he unfailingly demonstrated that business, at its best, is both a vehicle for economic strength and a catalyst for societal progress. His decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics. His legacy will inspire future generations of Indians to pursue success with integrity. India and India Inc have lost a true visionary,” Birla said.

Tributes poured in from global leaders as well. Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said that Ratan Tata deeply cared about making India better, as he paid tribute to the national icon. Recalling his last meeting with Tata where they talked about the progress of Waymo, Pichai said, “My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India.”

The US consulate in Mumbai said, “We mourn the loss of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, a visionary leader and a national icon whose unwavering commitment to innovation and philanthropy transformed India and the world. His legacy will inspire generations to come. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India.”

S Vaidhyasubramanian, Vice Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed Universit said, “NaBhuto NaBhavisyati” as Ratan Tata leaves a permanent footprint in the goodwill garden of India. SASTRA University has benefited from the benevolence of Tata’s Philanthropy and assure our best. We seek his blessings as his unseen presence shall always inspire us.”