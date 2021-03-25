India assures Pak that its hydro power projects compliant with Indus Water Treaty

Pakistan raised concerns on the design of the two Indian hydro electric projects – the 1000 MW Pakal Dul and the 48 MW Lower Kalnai – on tributaries of Chenab river, at the Permanent Indus Commission meeting this week, but India maintained that these are fully compliant with the Indus Water Treaty.

“Discussions continued on designs of two Indian projects, namely, Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW). Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position,” the MEA said in a statement at the conclusion of the two day meeting on Wednesday.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The meeting could not be held last year due to restrictions induced by the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the release said.

Pakistan requested India for information on design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed.

“Indian side assured that the information (on other projects) will be supplied as and when required to be supplied under the provisions of the Treaty,” the release added.

As per the Indus Water Treaty , the eastern rivers of Beas, Sutlej and Ravi are under India’s control, while Pakistan controls the western rivers of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates