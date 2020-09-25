India, Australia, Japan, US discuss digital connectivity, security, supply chain in ‘Quad’ meeting

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Senior officials from India, Australia, Japan and the US exchanged views on cooperation in the areas of connectivity and infrastructure development and security matters, including counter-terrorism, on Friday looking at promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
“In the context of the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, the officials underscored the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains and sharing best practices on how to combat the pandemic,” according to an official release of the Ministry of External Affairs.
The US-India-Australia-Japan consultations, also known as the ‘Quad’, took place virtually.
The officials reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law, the release said.
“Noting the importance of digital connectivity and secure networks, the officials discussed ways to promote the use of trusted vendors, particularly for fifth generation (5G) networks. They explored ways to enhance coordination on counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber security, and regional connectivity, as well as quality infrastructure based upon international best practices such as the G20 principles for quality infrastructure investment,” according to a statement by the US Department of State.
The officials reiterated their firm support for ASEAN-led mechanisms, particularly the East Asia Summit, in the regional architecture for the Indo-Pacific, and their readiness to work with ASEAN and all other countries towards realising a common and promising vision for the Indo-Pacific.
“They appreciated the Vietnamese chairmanship of the ASEAN and looked forward to the 15th East Asia Summit in November this year,” the MEA release said.
The Quad is also viewed by some as an alliance to counter the growing might of China.
